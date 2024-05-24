Spendolini-Sirieix wins British title to secure Paris spot

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the individual women’s 10m platform final at the British Diving Championships to secure her place in the event at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The 19-year-old won with a score of 363.7 points, while Lois Toulson was second with 335.90 and Eden Cheng third on 327.75.

"I'm elated," said Spendolini-Sirieix. "I just kept pushing through that competition.

"We'll see what happens in Paris but I really just want to enjoy it."

The competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is the key selection event for the individual 3m springboard and 10m platform Olympic diving disciplines as well as the European Championship diving team.

There are two places available for Paris in each of the individual events as long as a diver wins the event and achieves a pre-set points tally in both the preliminaries and final, which Spendolini-Sirieix did.

Jack Laugher claimed victory in the men's 3m springboard in Sandwell to put himself in prime position to be selected for the event in Paris.

He could only finish fourth in the preliminary competition but won the final with 507.20 points.

Jordan Houlden was in second on 476.20 points and Dan Goodfellow third with 471.60.

"The first three are my easier dives and, if I do them well, I know I'm in good stead for the final three," said Laugher.

"A little wobble on my fourth but fifth and sixth were really good so I'm very happy."

Spendolini-Sirieix and Laugher are already part of Team GB's diving squad for the Olympics as they were selected among the synchronised pairings.