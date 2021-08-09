Spending in travel and entertainment softens as COVID cases increase

Sam Ro
·1 min read

Credit card transaction data suggest the recent surge in COVID-19 infections is starting to impact parts of the economy.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The economy’s been on a robust upward trajectory, generating almost a million jobs in July alone.

  • The big unknown is how much the spread of the Delta variant could derail that recovery.

What they’re saying: Looking at Chase debit and credit card transaction data, JPMorgan economist Jesse Edgerton observed spending in travel and entertainment softened in early July as infections accelerated.

  • "Most notably, airline spending has fallen almost 20% from a recent peak in mid-July, a larger decline than during the severe winter COVID wave, when spending was at much lower levels," he wrote on Friday.

  • Bank of America saw a similar pattern in its own debit and credit card data.

  • "The slowing in air travel is not just a story for this week: the 2-year growth rate of air travel peaked four weeks ago and has taken a turn lower, potentially reflecting the risks from the Delta variant," the bank wrote on Thursday.

Zoom out: This is just one category of spending. In fact, Bank of America card spending levels for the week ending July 31 were 10% above 2019 levels.

What to watch: The details of the July retail sales report bear watching when they’re released on Aug. 17 for further clues about which categories are getting hit by the rise in infections.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

    South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country’s previous president. It tarnishes the reformist image of President Moon Jae-in, who after winning a presidential by-election in 2017 vowed to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” South Korea’s family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government. Lee, who has been imprisoned since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Why Wise Reminds Me of Early PayPal

    Wise has the same spirit as the powerhouse fintech did in its younger days -- and it's using a similar playbook.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High

    The fares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the U.S. are at a record high, despite their drivers returning to work. The fares have risen month-to-month from February through July, WSJ reports quoting Rakuten Intelligence’s data. Consumers have paid over 50% more for a ride in July compared with January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, both Uber and Lyft hiked their fares amid driver shortages. According to Uber, 30% more drivers signed up for work i

  • Rising Rents Pose Risks to the Fed’s Inflation Outlook

    The cost of renting a home has bounced back from a Covid-19 lull, which could drive up the rate of inflation down the road and alter the Fed’s calculations about when to raise interest rates.

  • Is the Cryptocurrency Bear Market Over?

    For years, Chinese investors had been some of the biggest drivers of the cryptocurrency bull market. In fact, citizens are only allowed to purchase $50,000 worth of foreign currencies every year, so shifting hard-earned money abroad through cryptocurrencies became a no-brainer. For example, let's say Chinese tech billionaire Chen wishes to transfer $48 million to the Cayman Islands via a cryptocurrency known as the send-me-now (SMN) coin.

  • Advice From Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Other Experts That Can Help You Survive a Crisis

    Amid a calamitous year (and then some) marked with historic civil unrest, a full-blown pandemic and a whiplashed economy, we could all use some words of encouragement. And to whom shall we turn for...

  • Radius Health (RDUS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RDUS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • What are Real Yields?

    Knowing your real interest rate gives you an idea of what your investment is paying you after factoring in inflation.