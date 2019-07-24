Spencer Ware to open Colts camp on PUP list

Spencer Ware is going to have to wait a while to start making his bid for a spot on the Colts’ roster.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that Ware is going to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Reich indicated that Ware is dealing with a “muscle injury” and that he’ll need a couple of weeks before he’s ready to get on the field.

Ware signed with the Colts as a free agent after spending the last four years with the Chiefs. He ran 337 times for 1,570 yards and 11 touchdowns in Kansas City and missed the entire 2017 season with an injury.

Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams will get chances to make their case for backup roles behind Marlon Mack while Ware is recovering.