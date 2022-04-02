Spencer Torkelson makes Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster

LAKELAND, Fla. — On a day the Detroit Tigers received bad news on one top prospect, they announced the other top young player has made the Opening Day roster.

General manager Al Avila announced Saturday that Spencer Torkelson will be on the Tigers' 28-man Opening Day roster when the season begins Friday against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

"We've made that decision," Avila said.

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson during an at-bat in the second inning against the Blue Jays during spring training March 25, 2022 at TD Ballpark.

The 22-year-old first baseman was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Arizona State, though the Tigers billed him as a third baseman. He is the No. 4 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

"I worked really hard to get here," Torkelson said Saturday, "and I'm really happy to be in this position. I'm ready to go."

Torkelson is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with four doubles, three RBIs, two walks and four strikeouts in 12 games this spring. The Tigers informed Torkelson of his roster status in manager AJ Hinch's office, with Miguel Cabrera present.

"We wanted to let him know, so at lunch we pulled him in," Hinch said Saturday. "We included Miggy, the first baseman of the past with the first baseman of the future, and then let (Torkelson) know it's first baseman of the present. He's going to start on Opening Day, and we'll be ready to go."

Cabrera, the Tigers' primary first baseman since 2008, hugged Torkelson in a passing-of-the-torch moment. Entering his 20th MLB season, the 38-year-old Cabrera has vouched for Torkelson to make the Opening Day roster since the beginning of spring training.

"That really helped with confidence," Torkelson said, "and just feeling like, you know what, I do belong, because I got Miguel Cabrera saying I belong in the lineup. It's really special. He has no idea how much it means to me."

Torkelson hit 30 home runs with 91 RBIs last season over 121 games at three levels in the Tigers' minor league system, batting .267 with a .383 on-base percentage and .552 slugging percentage.

He played 40 games for Triple-A Toledo, hitting .238 with 11 home runs.

"The main thing with him is the day-to-day preparation," Avila said. "He's battling in every at-bat. He's not overmatched. At first base, he's handling it very well. When you see him play on a daily basis, he looks like a guy that can handle anything that comes his way."

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene watch during the 6-3 loss in the spring training game against the Pirates on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida.

Outfielder Riley Greene, the No. 5 prospect in baseball who was set to start in center field, has a fracture in his right foot and will miss the start of the season. He fouled a pitch off his foot Friday against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, continued the at-bat, tripled and scored, before exiting with a limp.

"A timeline at this point would be unnecessary," Hinch said Saturday. "I don't know."

The Tigers, before the foot injury, had planned to announce Greene would make the Opening Day roster, along with Torkelson.

"It was heading that way, I would say," Avila said. "Riley wasn't doing anything to discourage us. Unfortunately, the injury came at a bad time. ... Our hope is that he can get back on the field soon, and at that point, we can make another decision."

