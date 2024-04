Spencer Steer hits 3-run homer as the Reds rally past the Mets for 9-6 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer during Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, helping the Reds knock off the New York Mets 9-6 on Saturday.

Cincinnati trailed 5-4 before Elly De La Cruz singled home pinch-runner Bubba Thompson. Steer followed with a drive to left-center against Yohan Ramírez (0-1) for his third homer of the season.

“Spencer has been doing that going back to last season," Reds manager David Bell said. "No situation is too big and he wants to be up in those spots.”

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Ramírez threw 53 pitches in two innings.

The Mets used four relievers in Friday’s win, and they were without Edwin Díaz after the closer pitched each of the previous two days.

“We had five guys down today in the pen," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It was going to be Ramírez, and (Jorge López) in a save situation. That's what we had.”

Ramírez pitched a perfect seventh before the Reds rallied in the eighth.

“I knew what the situation was,” Ramírez said through a translator. “I was mentally and physically prepared for whatever they needed me to do. Things just started going their way.”

It started with De La Cruz's check-swing grounder that found a hole. Steer's third homer in his past five games landed in the second row in left-center.

“Good things happen when you put the ball in play," Steer said. "We were putting together good at-bats all day, I thought. Obviously, home runs are a nice bonus.”

Omar Narváez had three hits and two RBIs for New York, which had won two in a row after losing its first five games of the season. Brandon Nimmo had two hits and drove in two runs.

Cincinnati jumped in front with two runs in the second, taking advantage of a pair of defensive miscues.

Jeimer Candelario’s fly ball dropped for a double when Tyrone Taylor slipped in left field. Candelario scored from third when second baseman Jeff McNeil booted De La Cruz’s grounder for an error.

“We're a pretty good defensive team,” Mendoza said. “We just have to do a better job of preventing runs in situations like this.”

With two down and the bases loaded, Jonathan India brought home another run when he was walked by Luis Severino.

New York responded with four runs in the fourth against Nick Martinez. Narváez hit a two-run single and scored on Nimmo’s two-run double.

It was Narváez’s first three-hit game since May 29, 2022, at St. Louis. Nimmo returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game with tightness in his right hamstring.

“The offense and the bullpen picked me up," Martinez said. "When you give up runs with two outs it sucks.”

Severino was charged with one earned run and three hits in five innings. He retired 10 of his last 11 batters.

“After that second inning he flipped the script,” Mendoza said. “Fastball had life. The slider was in play. But they ran his pitch count up. He gave us five innings and an opportunity to win the game.”

Martinez permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Reds pulled off a double steal in the sixth. Stuart Fairchild stole second and Steer stole home on the throw to make it a one-run game.

“We probably should have ate it there,” Mendoza said. “That's an elite team speed-wise. That costs us a run. We just need to continue to work on it.”

ON HIS WAY

Mets slugger J.D. Martinez went 1 for 4 with a walk for Class A St. Lucie in his second minor league game since signing a $12 million, one-year contract late in spring training. The designated hitter also scored a run.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: RHP Max Kranick (right hamstring strain) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf) is scheduled to start Sunday for Triple-A Louisville. He is expected to pitch six innings.

UP NEXT

A pair of left-handers will start Sunday’s series finale, with Andrew Abbott (0-0, 3.38 ERA) going for the Reds and Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/m