Spencer Sanders isn't running from a challenge

Aug. 4—OXFORD — If it was easy to do, Ole Miss quarterback Spencer Sanders wouldn't have done it. That's exactly why he's chosen the road less traveled this fall.

Sanders began his career at Oklahoma State as a four-star recruit and was the Cowboys' starting quarterback for the last four seasons. The senior threw for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions and ran for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He led Oklahoma State to a 12-2 record in 2021, capped off by a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sanders was also named first-team All-Big 12 that season. He ranks second all-time in school history in passing yards behind only Mason Rudolph.

Sanders entered the transfer portal in December and picked the Rebels on Jan. 19, complicating a Rebels quarterback room that seemed to have its 2023 starter in place.

Junior Jaxson Dart transferred from USC the previous offseason and won a quarterback battle with Luke Altmyer in 2022. Dart threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and ran for 614 yards last season.

Altmyer is now at Illinois, which, combined with Kinkead Dent's transfer, created a major depth void in the quarterback room.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has said all offseason that the goal is to create the best room possible at each position group. He feels he's done that with the additions of Sanders and LSU's Walker Howard to his incumbent quarterback. The Rebels also signed Austin Simmons, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class who reclassified and signed with Ole Miss over the summer.

Sanders could have gone somewhere he would be assured of the starting job. But that's just not the way he is wired. He's ready to battle.

"Always bet on yourself. Why not? There's no point in running somewhere and being given ... something," Sander said Wednesday afternoon. "You start making careless mistakes, you start getting complacent. You start getting complacent, you never really grow."

Kiffin hasn't tipped his hand in terms of who might have the lead between the candidates, but did note Wednesday that, in a perfect world, the quarterback battle doesn't last into the regular season. If it does, however, it will be because it needed to, as was the case last season with Dart and Altmyer.

"Nowadays that's very rare to have in the quarterback room with all the guys that leave," Kiffin said following the first fall practice of 2023. "It came up last night, (offensive coordinator) Charlie (Weis Jr.) was asking, 'How do we rep them?' We have a lot of guys, which is obviously a great problem to have. It's going to be exciting to watch them compete in the Vaught."

Sanders was limited in the spring with a shoulder injury he sustained while at Oklahoma State but shined in the Grove Bowl, hitting 19 of 27 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Sanders also ran for 72 yards and a score in the game. Sanders is now "95%" healthy, he said.

Sanders would have another transfer available if he were to finish his undergraduate degree, which he said he is close to completing and getting the necessary credits for. He isn't focused on being the quarterback anywhere else at the moment, however. Sanders declined to offer his thoughts on where he thought he currently stood in the quarterback competition but did say he, "wouldn't come somewhere and leave."

"I feel good. I feel confident. Every day is a new day," Sanders said. "Have to walk in confident, can't really hang your head on (anything)."

