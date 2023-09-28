Spencer Rolland named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist

So much of the attention during college football season is on what players do during games.

People spend their hard-earned money to go see their favorite teams, cheering on their favorite players in hopes of getting a postgame selfie or autograph.

What people may not see, however, is the off-field work these players put in.

Even though the college sports landscape is now being ruled by NIL, the kids who play are still student-athletes. They often have to go from late games to study sessions, hoping to get that last paper in before the end-of-week deadline.

There’s a young man, by the name of Spencer Rolland, who’s shining in the classroom for the UNC football team.

Rolland, the Heels’ starting right tackle, was named a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist on Wednesday, Sept. 27. This award, named after the late Bill Campbell, recognizes someone as the nation’s best football scholar-athlete.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with each of them receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. If selected, Rolland would travel to Las Vegas and be recognized on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the 65th National Football Foundation

While Rolland awaits his named being called for a trip to Vegas, he and his Tar Heel teammates are busy preparing for next weekend’s ACC clash with Syracuse. UNC and the Orange are both sitting at 4-0 – unfortunately, one team will exit with a blemish.

