Spencer Rattler visited Seahawks on Tuesday

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was in Seattle on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rattler visited the Texans on Monday.

He is projected as a third-round pick.

The Seahawks need a third quarterback behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

Rattler, who earned Senior Bowl MVP honors in January, passed for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Gamecocks last season.

In his college career at Oklahoma and South Carolina, Ratter went 28-14 as a starter and threw for 10,807 career yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

The Vikings and Broncos also have shown interest in Rattler.