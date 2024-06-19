Spencer Rattler turning heads at Saints’ minicamp

Possessing one of the NFL’s biggest question marks at quarterback with Derek Carr going into his second year with New Orleans after a bit of a flop first season, the Saints desperately needed to add some competition and new blood to the quarterbacking room. They seem to have found perhaps more than what they were looking for in former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler according to early camp reports.

Spencer Rattler was extremely impressive at Saints rookie camp. throwing 11/12 is great, but it was his confidence, pocket presence, & ability 2 stay patient even on high tempo play sets tht really set him apart. He seemed 2 “always find the open WR He just has that “It Factor. pic.twitter.com/I2QOEi6P6D — James Daniels (@JamesDanielsPop) May 14, 2024

This is a great sign for Saints fans considering that Rattler was considered one of the more talented signal callers in the 2024 NFL Draft class, despite only going in the third round. Rattler has always been highly touted, at one point being discussed as a potential number one overall draft pick. Given his inconsistent tape it was hard for teams to make a first round commitment to Rattler, but if New Orleans can get the most out of him, he could end up being a steal and pushing Derek Carr for the starting position sooner rather than later.

Spencer Rattler letting it FLY 😳 Rattler has reportedly been “lighting it up” at Saints minicamp. Some people around the league reportedly believe Rattler could see some playing time this season. The #Saints may have landed a STEAL.

pic.twitter.com/H2xlV4cAA7 — BlurCentral (@BlurCentral) June 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire