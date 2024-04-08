Spencer Rattler says he had to prep the most for meeting with Broncos

Former University of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is gearing up for his NFL future, and press runs are coming along the way.

During an appearance on the Up & Adams show last week, Rattler was asked which pre-draft visit he had to study for the most, and he stated that the Denver Broncos gave him the most homework ahead of their meeting with the QB.

“Probably Denver, you know, with their QB quiz and what they do for the install,” Rattler told Kay Adams. “It was a pretty cool thing, but [I] definitely had to study up on that, but did a great job with that.”

Could Rattler be an ideal candidate for head coach Sean Payton? Well, he has the pedigree. Before losing his job to Caleb Williams at Oklahoma in 2021, he started for two seasons, playing under current University of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, widely regarded as the top quarterback development coach in college football.

Rattler spent the last two seasons at South Carolina, throwing for 6,212 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is now projected to be a third-round pick.

Rattler’s career completion percentage of 68.5% in college might be enticing to Payton and the Broncos. The draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. Rattler will be a name to watch.

