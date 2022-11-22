Spencer Rattler offers first remarks about future, what’s next with South Carolina

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is still weighing his future options.

“My focus right right now is getting through this next game or two and we’ll go from there,” Rattler told reporters at Tuesday’s weekly media session.

The former Oklahoma quarterback is in his first year at South Carolina following his transfer from Norman in December.

Rattler was perceived as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before an up-and-down season at OU that saw him eventually benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams.

The Arizona native had his best game in his brief South Carolina tenure last week in the upset win of then-No. 5 Clemson. Rattler completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and set a school record with six passing touchdowns in the contest.

He was named the Maxwell Award player of the week, Walter Camp co-offensive player of the week and Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week.

South Carolina wraps up the regular season this Saturday against Clemson. The Gamecocks (7-4) will then learn their bowl fate on Dec. 4.