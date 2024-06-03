Spencer Rattler needs some coaching on how to paint the Saints’ logo

These rookies' paint skills were put to the test 🎨 Who had the best painting? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gpIm5ggtB4 — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2024

Spencer Rattler can do a lot of things well, but we can’t say he has a great future in the arts. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was invited to participate at the NFL Rookie Premiere in May, and among other events he tried his turn at painting his new team’s logo from memory. He has a high profile despite being a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

“This is embarrassing,” Rattler laughed, holding up a painting that looked more like a muddied star than a black and gold fleur-de-lis. We’re guessing he would do better sketching out the South Carolina Gamecocks’ logo. At least he was a good sport about it, and the gold glitter was an inspired touch. This has been a popular event for rookies in recent years; check out Kendre Miller and Jake Haener’s attempts.

You can watch Rattler struggle for yourself in the video embedded at the top, but here’s his finished product:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire