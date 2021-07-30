Spencer Rattler named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

The Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback was named to yet another watch list on Friday. This time Spencer Rattler was among the names to watch for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. This award is given annually to the top player in college football.

The award’s history dates back to 1967 when O.J. Simpson of the USC Trojans won it in back-to-back seasons. The first Sooner to walk away with the award was Steve Owens in 1969. In 1978 another Oklahoma running back won the honor with Billy Sims taking it home. Prior to Josh Heupel in 2000, no Oklahoma quarterback had won the award. Baker Mayfield was the fourth and last Sooner to be named Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Now another Sooners’ gunslinger has the opportunity to do it.

Spencer Rattler will have plenty of eyes on him for the upcoming season. Not only because this could be the very last season for OU in the Big 12, but the expectations for the redshirt sophomore quarterback are sky-high. He is viewed Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

The Sooners football team is expected to make another run at the College Football Playoffs in 2021, after a one-year hiatus. If the team does end up in the CFP as expected, you could find Rattler taking home the award for the most outstanding offensive player in college football.

In a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona native threw for 28 touchdowns to just seven interceptions with 3,031 yards through the air. He added another 160 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. In a full slate of games in 2021, Rattler could put up big numbers and help guide this team to new heights under Lincoln Riley.