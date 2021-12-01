Should Spencer Rattler be in the mix for LSU?

Following the announcement that Lincoln Riley would leave Oklahoma for USC, there has been a mass exodus of players and recruits. Not something that is unfamiliar to LSU fans. The interesting player to note is quarterback Spencer Rattler, he was rumored to leave Norman regardless. A fresh start might just be what he needs. Could the former five-star quarterback find his way to Baton Rouge?

The Tigers have Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard in play but with a new head coach, throw history out the window. It will be fresh opinions and ideas. The caveat will surround who the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach will be. However, Rattler is no stranger to Brian Kelly.

During his recruitment, the Fighting Irish offered the five-star quarterback from Arizona. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Kelly make a push to bring him to Baton Rouge. Rattler would have a chance to enhance his draft stock after a poor 2021 season. Nothing has been reported of interest from the LSU side of things but a situation worth monitoring.

Rattler could head back west with Arizona State or even UCLA. It would be poetic to see him commit to the Bruins and faceoff with his old coach in Lincoln Riley. As far as the LSU aspect, Rattler brings an experience level that the Tigers don’t currently have in their quarterback room. Johnson has played the most but just over a full season’s worth. Rattler has played for a Big 12 Championship and a New Years Six win over Florida last season.

Only time will tell.