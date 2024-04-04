Spencer Rattler could be a draft target for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are going to select a quarterback at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. That much is known. But who and where they select a quarterback is all up in the air.

They would prefer to draft one early and start that player right away. But with the odds of four quarterbacks going inside the top five increasing, it doesn’t seem likely that the Raiders will get a QB in Round 1.

One name to keep an eye on is South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler. In a recent piece by ESPN, they had the Raiders selecting Rattler in the third round at pick No. 77. Here is why ESPN believes Rattler could be a good fit in Las Vegas:

I made the rounds to a bunch of pro days over the past month, and I came away really impressed with Rattler. He has had a solid pre-draft process overall. Rattler is a balanced and in-rhythm thrower, and despite playing behind a struggling offensive line, he finished 2023 with 3,186 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. The talent is obvious, but quicker decision-making under pressure is still needed.

After Bo Nix and Michael Penix, Rattler is in the next tier of quarterbacks who are likely to be drafted sometime on Day 2. While he doesn’t have great size (6’0, 200 pounds), he has an NFL arm and lots of experience. Consider him a possible target for Las Vegas should they miss out on the top six quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire