Spencer Rattler completes TD pass to his backup Luke Doty in South Carolina-Furman game

It's no secret to Luke Doty the South Carolina starting QB is Spencer Rattler, but Doty is helping the team however he can.

In Week 1 against North Carolina, Doty had three catches for 41 yards. On Saturday, against Furman, he took it a step further.

Rattler uncorked a 36-yard touchdown pass to Doty to give South Carolina the lead as the half wound down.

It was a beautiful throw and Doty caught it with ease, nearly celebrating before even catching the pass.

Doty, a redshirt junior, has been getting reps at receiver with his 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame. He played in eight games as a freshman and six as a sophomore before Rattler transferred over from Oklahoma and took the starting role full-time.

As a receiver, Doty is reclaiming a role he spent a bit of time with as a freshman.

"I'd love to say it was a spur of the moment kind of thing, but it's something I've been preparing for for a while," Doty said. "It's kind of like riding a bike: You never really lose it. We said we wanted to mess around with this, and we just kept working at it, so when it was the time to call it and get me in there, it was just going back to my technique and trusting the system."

Clearly, the system worked in this case, as South Carolina continues push forward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Spencer Rattler hits backup Luke Doty for South Carolina TD vs. Furman