Spencer Rattler among seven players named to the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll

Spencer Rattler had a huge week for South Carolina in an impressive win over Tennessee. The Gamecocks quarterback sparkled in the SEC upset.

For his efforts, Rattler was named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week. He headlines one of seven players on the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the eight players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

In an impressive upset of Tennessee, the Gamecocks quarterback absolutely showed up. Rattler was 30-for-37 for 438 yards with six touchdown passes and he had 16 yards rushing yards. Not entertained? Rattler also had one reception for 15 yards. Big statement win for South Carolina. Big from Rattler as well, who was named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week.

RB Dallan Hayden, Ohio State

The true freshman helped pace an Ohio State offense that wasn’t as fluid as usual in Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland with 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns. It was a third game for Hayden this season where he topped triple digit rushing.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter to UCLA, Williams and the USC offense rebounded well for what is an impressive road win. Against arguably their biggest rival, Williams stepped up with 470 passing yards. The sophomore quarterback had two touchdowns and an interception as well as 33 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

At times on Saturday, Daniels and the LSU offense almost seemed to be moving the ball effortlessly against UAB. The junior passed for 22-of-29 for 297 yards with a touchdown while running the ball 12 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

In an upset win over Ole Miss, Sanders was nothing short of dominant. On 24 carries, Sanders had 232 yards with three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 29 yards in a 42-27 win. It was the Razorbacks’ first win over a ranked team since their season opener against Cincinnati.

WR Shae Wyatt, Tulane

Don’t look now but Tulane is ranked and coming off a thorough win last week over SMU. Wyatt, a senior, had three catches for 104 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

It was a season-best performance from the Crimson Tide wide receiver, who had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. For Burton, it was more receiving yards than he had in his last three games, an impressive performance for the junior from Calabasas.

