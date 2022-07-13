Spencer Petras enjoys Manning Camp experience with an unlikely roommate

It is not all too often that you get to spend a weekend learning from a former NFL quarterback, nonetheless a former Super Bowl-winning and future Hall of Fame quarterback. Spencer Petras had that opportunity last month as an attendee of the Manning Passing Academy as he worked alongside Peyton Manning.

He attended the camp and received coaching alongside roughly 40 other quarterbacks. They were able to pick Peyton Manning’s brain and get an inside glimpse at what it takes to reach that next level. Petras was able to get a first-hand look into how one of the most successful quarterbacks of all time operates on a daily basis in preparation for success.

An interesting tidbit of Petras’ weekend down in Louisiana is who he spent the most time with. He roomed with Big Ten rival, Aidan O’Connell from the Purdue Boilermakers. O’Connell is familiar to the Iowa Hawkeyes and their fans for all the wrong reasons as his performance against them last year made him look like he actually might have been Peyton Manning in Purdue’s black and gold.

The two ended up getting along great and had some friendly banter as one might expect.

“After a little while, there was definitely a lot of friendly smack talk,” Petras said to The Gazette’s John Steppe. “I’m mutually friends with a lot of guys Aidan’s friends with. I met him after the game, but never really spent time with him. But he’s a great dude.”

One of those mutual friends is former Iowa Hawkeye wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones who transferred to Purdue. The three shared a Facetime as friends.

The biggest takeaways for Petras might not be anything related to throwing the ball, but rather the mental aspect of the quarterback position that makes operating the Hawkeyes’ offense more successful.

