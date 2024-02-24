Spencer Jones, Trent Grisham power Yankees to 22-10 win over Tigers in spring training opener

The Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers, 22-10, in their Grapefruit League opening matchup on Saturday afternoon at Joker Merchant Stadium.

Here are some takeaways...

- The Bombers' offense came out flying during their first game of the spring, as they struck for nine runs on eight hits and six walks over the first five innings. Trent Grisham, the secondary piece acquired in the Juan Soto trade, got his Yankee career off to a loud start with a 421-foot three-run home run in the top of the second.

Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, who was picked up on waivers after struggling last season with the Cleveland Guardians, reached base in his first two at-bats with a walk and RBI double. Luis Torrens went 2-for-3 with a homer and 22-year-old infielder Jorbit Vivas added a solo shot.

Top prospect Spencer Jones pinch-hit for Grisham in the top of the fifth, and he got in on the fun, demolishing a towering 470-foot homer of his own. The 6-foot-6 outfielder was hit by a pitch in his second turn to the plate, and a few innings later, he worked a 12-pitch at-bat and lined an RBI single to left.

Jones came up again in the top of the ninth, this time with the bases loaded, and he lined another run scoring single to left. The former first-round pick finished 3-for-3 with a homer, two singles, four RBI, and two runs scored.



- Two of New York's young pitching prospects took the mound for them in the opener. Luis Gil got the start and he struck out a pair en route to a 10-pitch first inning, but allowed a two-run homer in the second. Twenty-five-year-old righty Clayton Beeter took over a few innings later, and he also put together a strong first inning of work before allowing two runs in his second.

- Right-hander Dennis Santana, who spent part of last season pitching for the Mets, worked around a pair of hits en route to a two scoreless innings of work. Bailey Dees came on to put the finishing touches on the win, but he was pulled after allowing four runs on just one hit.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Bombers have their first split squad matchup of the spring on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

Marcus Stroman makes his first start as a Yankee on the road at BayCare Ballpark against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

Carlos Rodon looks to build off his strong start to the spring as he takes the mound at George M. Steinbrenner Field against Bowden Francis and the Toronto Blue Jays.