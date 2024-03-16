Spencer Jones homers twice as Yankees beat Blue Jays 9-1 in Spring Breakout game

Spencer Jones homered twice and knocked in four runs as left-hander Brock Selvidge shut down the Blue Jays hitters over four innings in the Yankees' 9-1 win over Toronto in Saturday's Spring Breakout game in Tampa, Fla. to complete a sweep over their AL East rivals.

Here are the takeaways...

- Jones started his big Saturday by crushing a deep home run to right-center field (106.5 mph off the bat). Perhaps more impressively, the tall lefty’s shot came off of the Blue Jay’s left-hander Adam Macko, the No. 9 prospect in their system, per MLB Pipeline

The No. 2 ranked prospect for the Yanks (No. 84 in all of baseball) bounced out to second his second time up, but before collecting his third RBI of the day on a towering Baltimore chop.

But saving, perhaps, the best for last, with two outs in the fifth, Jones got a 93 mph down in the zone and didn't miss it launching his second homer of the day 427 feet to center field (108.5 mph off the bat). He finished 3-for-4 with two round-trippers and four RBI.

- Selvidge, a six-foot-three left-hander who pitched in Single-A last season, got the start for the Yanks. After a clean first, he allowed his first baserunner with a walk in the second, but that was later erased on an unconventional 6-3-6-3-4 double play.

With sweat dripping off the brim of his hat in the Florida early evening heat, the Yanks’ No. 11 prospect needed 19 pitches to strike out the side to end the third.

Addison Barger (Toronto’s No. 6 prospect) notched the first hit off Selvidge with a leadoff triple in the top half of the fourth. But the lefty rebounded to get the next three hitters down on strikes (on just 13 pitches) to strand the runner at third.

His final line: 4.0 innings, one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts on 60 pitches (37 strikes).

- Henry Lalane, a six-foot-seven left-hander and the No. 9 prospect allowed a walk and a hit but pitched a pair of scoreless frames while striking out three.

- Jorbit Vivas dropped a single into shallow right-center on his first trip up. He knocked in two runners with a smashed single to right to put New York up 7-0 in the third. The No. 16 prospect finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBI.

- TJ Rumfield launched a deep, no-doubter two-run home run to put the Yanks up 4-0 in the bottom of the second off CJ Van Eyk, Toronto's No. 18 prospect. He finished 2-for-2.

- The speedy Caleb Durbin had an RBI ground-rule double, an infield hit and a stolen base. He finished 2-for-3.

- Other notable Yanks prospects played: Roderick Arias (No.3) walked twice and went 0-for-2, Everson Pereira (No. 6) walked and was hit by a pitch and went 0-for-1, George Lombard Jr. (No. 7) had a single in four at-bats, Ben Rice (No. 13) had a couple of loud outs and went 1-for-3.



Highlights

What's next

The big-league Yankees head to Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday to take on the Red Sox.

New York RHP Will Warren (2-0, 3.52 ERA) is the probable starter for the 1:05 p.m. matinee. Boston has RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 1.59 ERA) in line.