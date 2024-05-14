Spencer High School holds signing for two student-athletes

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Spencer Greenwave is no stranger to athletes making it to the next level. But on Monday, the school celebrated two more student-athletes putting pen to paper. Naomi Berk signed to play Basketball at East Georgia State College, while Iyanna Jordan signed to compete in Track and Field for Clayton State University.

Congratulations to both Berk and Jordan, you can see interviews with both in the video player above.

