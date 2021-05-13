Spencer Dinwiddie says it's 'pretty concrete' he'll opt out of Nets deal to hit free agency

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie vs Philadelphia 76ers

Spencer Dinwiddie, who still hasn't given up hope of returning to the Nets late in the playoffs after rehabbing from his ACL surgery, said it's "pretty concrete" that he'll opt for free agency after the season.



“I’m gonna be more than healthy by the time free agency starts, so just from a dollars perspective you kind of have to,” Dinwiddie told Forbes. “$12 million isn’t market value for a starting point guard. It’s probably about half, 20-25. So obviously it’s pretty concrete that I’m gonna opt out.”

Dinwiddie's player option for the 2021-22 season is $12.3 million.



And if Dinwiddie opts out, the Nets would likely have to pay significant luxury tax penalties if they re-signed Dinwiddie to a deal commensurate with his market value.



“If Brooklyn wants to use my Bird Rights and sign me, I’d be thankful to be back and be able to go and try to win, hopefully, a second championship,” Dinwiddie said. "And if not, then as an unrestricted free agent you can kinda choose where you wanna go. It’s an interesting situation to be in.”

Before the trade deadline passed earlier this season, the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons were among the teams with interest in acquiring Dinwiddie, SNY's Ian Begley reported.