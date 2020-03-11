Spencer Dinwiddie issues message to Warriors for Kevin Durant's return

Last week, we learned that Kevin Durant would not be at Chase Center for the Warriors' game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 12.

On Tuesday night, Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn revealed to reporters that KD would be staying with the team for the remainder of the road trip, thus opening the door for the two-time NBA Finals MVP to be in attendance.

"They better give him all the tribute videos in the world," Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie told Mark Medina of USA Today Sports. "He got them two championships."

You can't really argue with Dinwiddie on this one.

While the 31-year-old deserves a long-standing ovation and a comprehensive tribute it will have to wait as it was announced Wednesday that Durant would no longer be in attendance.

The city of San Francisco banned all mass gatherings of over 1,000 people Wednesday. This includes Warriors and Giants games and Thursday night's Warriors-Nets game will be played without fans in attendance.

In the 2017 NBA Finals, KD averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals, while shooting nearly 56 percent from the field and over 47 percent from deep.

In the 2018 NBA Finals, he averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.3 blocks, while shooting nearly 53 percent from the field 41 percent from 3-point territory.

At this point, it makes sense to wait a year to honor KD.

