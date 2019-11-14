Spencer Dinwiddie calls Nicolas Claxton the Nets’ second-most talented player (behind Kevin Durant, not Kyrie Irving)
The Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They also have Caris LeVert (No. 35 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) and Jarrett Allen (No. 44 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years).
And they have Nicolas Claxton.
Spencer Dinwiddie, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
“So, I still believe JA is going to be an All-Star, but Nic is the second-most talented player on this team,” Dinwiddie said. “[First] is KD, either the first or second most talented scorer of all-time. But Nic’s got game. He’s got a chance [to be great].”
The No. 31 pick in this year’s draft, Claxton is an interesting prospect. He’s center-sized (6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2.5 wingspan), but at Georgia, he sometimes looked like a point guard. He can put the ball on the floor and initiate the offense. However, he must get stronger and become a better interior player.
Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of Claxton. It’s interesting because Dinwiddie seemingly slighted Irving – a highly talented star and someone known for his moodiness. How will Irving take that? At least Dinwiddie and Irving have a preexisting relationship to fall back on if things get rocky.
Most likely, Irving accepts this as an attempt to instill confidence in a young player. If Dinwiddie didn’t get so specific with his talent rankings, nobody would think anything of him praising a teammate. But Irving attracts so much drama, it’s impossible to ignore the potential fallout.