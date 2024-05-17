Spencer Coup to defend his State Championship

May 16—Solomon senior Spencer Coup came one step closer to defending his Class 1A State Championship in golf Tuesday by winning the 1A Regional Tournament at Washington County. Coup finished eight over par with a score of 78 at Cedar Hills Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

The day was a back-and-forth battle between Coup and Bishop Seabury junior Jace Hoffman on the 18-hole course. Coup survived a front nine score 42 to bring home a back nine score 36 to win the tiebreaker against Hoffman who finished 36-42 for the tying score.

Washington County took home the team title at 348 and along with Centralia (357) and Onaga (361) had all their team members qualify automatically for next week's State Tournament in Hesston.

Washington County junior Grayson Votipka and Centralia senior Paxton Bowers tied for third place with 82.

Unofficially, Coup's teammate senior Jake Sommer should advance to Hesston with a round of 94. The best five scores of the non-qualifying teams are slated as qualifiers. That list should be Coup (78), Hoffman (78), Lost Spring-Centre freshman Easton Glessner (90), Solomon senior Jake Sommer (94) and Hanover senior Brigham Bruna (98).

Coup shot a two-day 154 last year at Emporia for the 2023 State Tournament Championship. He finished one-stroke better than Montezuma's Jaxon Koehn. Hoffman, of Bishop Seabury finished seventh at 162 while Bowers of Centralia tied Carson Kearn of Washington County as medalists at 170. Washington County's Konner Gepner also medaled at 172.

Washington County finished 2023 as Class 1A State Runners-up in team scoring to Montezuma-South Gray.

Hutch Central Christian freshman Cael Kooiman won the 1A Regional at Wedgewood with an 80 edging his teammate Nathan Reed by one stroke. Hutch Central Christian, Goessel and Olpe teams all qualified at Wedgewood.

Greeley County junior Lincoln Shafer carded a 79 to take the Atwood Regional Championship as Greeley County, Rawlins County and Oberlin qualified their teams.

Elkhart junior Bodie Higgins carded 73 to win the fourth 1A Regional at Point Rock Golf Course in Elkhart. Montezuma-South Gray, Elkhart and Ashland teams automatically qualified for the trip to Hesston next week.