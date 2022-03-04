Spencer Burford runs official 5.19-second 40-yard dash at 2022 combine
Texas-San Antonio offensive lineman Spencer Burford runs 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Some news is so obvious that it’s not news. This nugget falls into that category. Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that conversations in Indianapolis suggest that quarterback Kirk Cousins “isn’t going to offer any sort of hometown discount to stay with the Vikings.” Of course he isn’t. He’s never taken a discount on any contract [more]
Evan McPherson didn’t do much wrong in 2021. The Bengals rookie kicker made 28 of 33 field goals and 46 of 48 extra points in the regular season. He tied Adam Vinatieri for most field goals made (14) in a single postseason, going 14-of-14 with back-to-back, game-winning field goals to send the Bengals to the [more]
At 6-8 and 384 pounds, Daniel Faalele will be the NFL's heaviest player as soon as he's drafted. But the Minnesota lineman is more than a big body.
Tuesday’s media tour de force by Bucs coach Bruce Arians was aimed, apparently, at letting quarterback Tom Brady know that, since he’s under contract to Tampa Bay for 2022, his options are to play for the Bucs or to play for no one. Beyond the question of whether it’s a mistake by Arians to essentially [more]
Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew said this week that the team has spoken to every team that might have a quarterback available for trade in its attempt to secure a franchise signal caller. So it comes as no surprise that the Seahawks received an inquiry from the Commanders about Russell Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
Ahead of Mike Krzyzewski's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, heres a look at the NBA draft picks and Hall of Famers who played for Duke's Coach K.
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder blew away the rest of the quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash Thursday night
