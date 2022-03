Spencer Boyd transported for further evaluation after last-lap wreck

Spencer Boyd was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation following a last-lap wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to a NASCAR spokesperson.

Boyd was involved in a last-lap wreck that also ensnared Jordan Anderson, John Hunter Nemechek and Grant Enfinger in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

The driver of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he dislocated his shoulder from the wreck but that he should be OK to run at Atlanta Motor Speedway in two weeks.

Spencer Boyd says he dislocated his shoulder and will go get x-rays following his last-lap wreck at Las Vegas. Says he should be good for Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/6yxTHM0RSC — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 5, 2022

Boyd finished the Las Vegas race in 28th place. He scored an 11th-place result to open the season last month at Daytona International Speedway.