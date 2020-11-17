Spence vs Garcia: UK start time and how to watch on TV or live stream

Errol Spence Jr is back in the ring this weekend (Getty)

Errol Spence Jr is back in the ring next month against hard-hitting Danny Garcia with his world welterweight titles up for grabs.

Fighting out of Dallas, Texas, ‘The Truth’ will be fighting at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year-old survived a horrific car accident just over a year ago, incredibly walking away with minor injuries.

The accident occurred just weeks after arguably the biggest win of his career in a points victory over Shawn Porter, which ensured he unified the belts at 147 belts.

Now back in the ring, he takes on Danny Garcia, who previously knocked out Amir Khan, in a tough fight to set up the potential for mega fights in 2021 against Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium.

It will see around 11,000 fans in attendance with the Cowboys already showcasing their ability to welcome socially-distanced spectators during the NFL season.

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring against Danny Garcia Getty

The fight will start on 6 December in the UK, with ring walks expected after 4am and the fight to start 15-20 minutes following that.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports.

The service is available through their monthly payment option of £9.99, which also includes Guinness PRO14 rugby, La Liga and Serie A - sign up to purchase the big fight here.

The action can then be streamed from any mobile or tablet device or cast straight onto a smart TV with the official Premier Sports app.

Spence vs Garcia full card

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota

Josesito Lopez vs Francisco Santana

Julio Ceja vs Eduardo Ramirez

Odds

Errol Spence Jr: 1 / 3

Errol Spence Jr by KO or TKO: 11 / 4

Errol Spence Jr by decision: 8/11

Danny Garcia: 9/4

Danny Garcia by KO or TKO: 9/1

Danny Garcia by decision: 9/2

Story continues

Draw: 22/1

Read More

Crawford hints Brook fight might be last with Arum’s Top Rank

Crawford urges ‘dumb’ Spence to face him in welterweight super fight

Spence charged with drink driving after release from hospital