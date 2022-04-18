Spence one step closer to undisputed welterweight title after 10th-round TKO of Ugas

For an instant — and it’s that fleeting moment which makes prize fighting so captivating — Yordenis Ugas nearly upset the boxing universe.

Errol Spence Jr. was in the midst of a dominant performance, validating his spot as one of boxing’s top fighters. Yet, Ugas, the part-time Miami resident and Cuba native, landed the unexpected punch and Spence changed from conqueror to vulnerable.

The crushing right hand to the head that rocked Spence midway through their welterweight title unification bout late Saturday resembled the boorish uninvited guest crashing a high society party.

Spence was in trouble. The much-discussed bout between Spence and fellow “pound-for-pound” elite Terence Crawford suddenly found its spoiler with Ugas.

But as quickly as Ugas’ found his opportunity to steal the victory, Spence displayed his mastery in survival. Spence spit out his mouthpiece after he absorbed the punch. The recovery time to retrieve the mouthpiece allowed Spence precious seconds to regain his senses.

The sixth-round scare behind him, Spence continued to outpoint Ugas. The punch buildup caused a huge swelling around Ugas’ right eye. With the eye worsening, a ringside physician instructed referee Laurence Cole to stop the fight at 1:44 of the 10th round, earning Spence the technical knockout win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“When the fight started I was being impatient,” Spence said. “I don’t think I had my rhythm, my range. I was throwing looping shots. In the later rounds, when I started setting my shots up, and placing my shots, I felt him breaking down because he wasn’t throwing like he usually does. OK, I got him now. I felt the ref was going to stop it a lot earlier.”

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) retained his WBC and IBF welterweight championships and won Ugas’ WBA belt. Crawford — the WBO titleholder — stands as the remaining roadblock in Spence’s quest to become undisputed champion.

“I was saying it when I was in the ring, and I’ve been saying this whole week doing pressers,” Spence said. “I said it’s strap season and I have one more belt to get and after I get through Ugas, I’m coming for Terence Crawford.”

Spence overcome a 16-month layoff Saturday. His title bout with former champion Manny Pacquiao last August was postponed after Spence had a detached retina late in training camp. Ugas became Spence’s replacement and won a convincing decision, which set up Saturday’s unification match.

“I feel a bit sad because I could not give my best performance for the many people who support me,” Ugas said. “I trained hard to get to tonight. It came down to being defeated by one of the best in the sport. My respects to Spence, a great champion.”

Ugas (27-5) acknowledged the missed opening in the sixth round but credited Spence’s survival skills.

“I felt I had an opportunity there,” Ugas said. “He’s a great champion and recovered.”

Spence didn’t rush to finish Ugas but anticipated the inevitable. When the fight was stopped, two judges scored it for Spence 88-82 and the third also had him ahead 88-83.

“I did see [the eye] closing but I was targeting what was open and punch through his guard,” Spence said.

The path is now clear for Spence to face Crawford and the highly demanded welterweight bout between two unbeaten champions on the short list of the sport’s best.

And once he recovers from his eye injury, Ugas should remain in the mix for additional attractive fights. The victory against Pacquiao moved Ugas through the pay-per-view threshold, and the near miss chance against Spence should keep landing him seven-figure bout dates.

“I wanted to keep battling until the end,” Ugas said. “I battled here tonight but couldn’t win.”