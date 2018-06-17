Spence knocks out Ocampo early, disappointed for crowd

Errol Spence Jr. retained his IBF welterweight title on Saturday against Carlos Ocampo in Texas, but he said he was disappointed for the fans.

Spence, nicknamed 'The Truth', improved his record to 24-0 with a 21st knockout of his career late in round one, Ocampo taking a blow to the body before being counted out.

A crowd of over 12,000 was in attendance, but Spence was hopeful of a better work out.

"I was a little disappointed," he said.

"I wanted to give the crowd their money's worth. I wanted him to sustain a bit and give him some punishment, but the body shot got him and I dropped him.

"It was a great victory. It was really short, so it was hard to describe. I took my time, tried to use my jab.

"I thought he was going to be a little bit tougher but I hit him with a body shot.

"I don't get paid for overtime. If I can get him out first, great, but I wanted to carry it, go to the fourth or fifth round for the fans."

Spence also said he hoped to bring more fights to Dallas after travelling to Sheffield, England, and New York to defeat Kell Brook and Lamont Peterson.

"We'll definitely be back [to fight in the Dallas area] after I unify some titles," he said.

"We'll make this an annual thing where I fight here. This moment is a dream. I wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys and now I'm fighting in front of the Dallas Cowboys and [owner] Jerry Jones.

"I want to fight the best. Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter are fighting each other and I want to make that a unifying fight.

"We both have the same management and both fight on Showtime. Why not make that happen? I definitely want that fight whenever it's available."