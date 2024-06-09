Spence: What Genoa need to secure deal for Tottenham defender

Genoa are hoping to bring Tottenham owned full-back Djed Spence back on board on a permanent basis for the 2024-25 season, but they will first have to come to a new agreement with the North London side, according to Sunday’s reports.

Spence spent the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Genoa, where he would go on to appear in 16 out of a possible 18 Serie A matches after his signing. Only four of those outings resulted in a loss.

What Genoa need to land Spence from Tottenham

Technically, Spence joined Genoa on loan with an option to buy clause set at a reported €10m, however, the Grifone are hoping to renegotiate the terms of purchase, according to updates from TMW.

The Italian outlet suggests that Genoa would like to bring the asking price for the Englishman down to a more reasonable €8m.

There are also suggestions that Genoa could potentially include 19-year-old centre-back and Uruguay youth international Alan Matturro as part of a player-plus cash exchange.