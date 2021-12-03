Speedy Tony Pollard burns Saints on 58-yard run for Dallas TD
The Dallas Cowboys’ running game was going nowhere against the New Orleans Saints … and then Tony Pollard was gone.
Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott had combined for 20 rushing yards on 11 carries as the game continued in the third quarter Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Dak Prescott took a snap and handed off to Pollard, who hit gear immediately and was off and would not be stopped.
The 58-yard run was Pollard’s second consecutive game with a long play.
Theres goes Tony Pollard 🏃♂️💨
Down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown! @Tp__5
📺: #DALvsNO on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/LMzEctbvnL pic.twitter.com/a997wSA6QS
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2021
Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a Cowboys score.
How fast was Pollard running? Next Gen Stats say the former Memphis star got up to 21.17 mph.
Tony Pollard (58-yd rush TD)
Pollard reached a top speed of 21.17 mph on this 3rd quarter TD run, the fastest speed reached by a @dallascowboys ball-carrier this season, and second-straight week Pollard has set a career-high in speed.#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/G2JqfKL9MM
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 3, 2021