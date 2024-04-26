Speedy Texas WR Xavier Worthy selected by Chiefs in first round of 2024 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs just landed the fastest player in NFL Combine history.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy became the third Longhorn off the board in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick.

Worthy was the face of the NFL Combine this year, running a record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash. His 98 athleticism score ranked first among wide receivers at the combine.

As a junior in 2023, Worthy led the team with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards. He added five touchdown receptions and was a lethal threat as a punt returner, averaging 16.9 yards per return. Worthy was selected first-team All-Big 12 at wide receiver and return specialist by the conference’s coaches.

His 26 career touchdown receptions at Texas rank third all-time in school history.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire