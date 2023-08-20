Speedy Texas A&M commit Ernest Campbell focused on helping Refugio win another title

REFUGIO — Posed with the question, “Is he a football player or a track athlete?” Ernest Campbell supplies a quick answer.

“I’m both,” Campbell said, quickly.

Campbell has proven over the last four years that statement is more than true.

On the football field, Campbell is considered one of the best receivers in Texas in Class 2A, and one of the best defensive backs, and arguably one of the best all-around players south of Houston.

Meanwhile, on the track, Campbell’s third straight Class 2A 100-meter state title not only netted him a third straight gold medal in the prestigious event, but he left the state meet in Austin with the tag of “Fastest high schooler in Texas.”

Campbell’s time of 10.2 seconds was the fastest among all six classifications at the UIL state meet back in May.

Those credentials should be enough to cement what Campbell followed his first statement with in that, “I’m a good football player that just happens to be fast.” And more than 30 Division I colleges agreed as they offered the speedy Refugio receiver and defensive, and he ultimately settled on committing to Texas A&M.

“When I first saw him as a seventh grader, I knew there was something crazy different, you can’t coach that,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said. “He's just gotten better and better and better. Honestly, I knew he was going to be special, but I had no idea that he was going to be (Texas) A&M special.”

Making an impact

Campbell’s ability to impact a football game and a track meet have been evident since he was a freshman at Refugio. Now as a senior, the goal for the Bobcats is figure out ways to get him the football as often as possible.

In 2022, Campbell caught 38 passes for 646 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging just more than 17 yards a catch through 16 games. Herring called him “the most explosive offensive player” on the Bobcats’ last season.

Campbell says he patterns his game after current NFL wide receivers, DeVonta Smith, a Philadelphia Eagle, and Houston Texans wideout Tank Dell. Both, who are not the largest receivers, but are also fast and have the ability to break a game open at any moment.

Campbell, who said he’s officially listed at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, has similar attributes for the Bobcats.

“That makes me believe I can do it for my size,” he said.

Mixed in with his speed, is a work ethic that coaches rave about.

“He wants to work and he works with us,” said Refugio assistant football coach and head track coach Adam Spiegelman. “He’s got a couple of trainers he goes to and wants to get better. When you’ve got a kid who’s a special talent, who is one of your better leaders and a kid who works really hard that helps bring everybody else along.”

Refugio’s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas.

The recruiting process

Campbell said the recruiting process was overwhelming at first with multiple coaches texting him, and it started to heat up after he won the 100 meters as a sophomore in 2021. As time went on, though, Campbell’s support system, including his parents and others around him, helped him navigate the recruiting landscape.

Campbell said his mother helped to answer recruiters, while his father helps with his social media.

He also made multiple visits, but ultimately decided to commit to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Houston, and will continue to run track.

“I just felt like A&M was the better choice for me,” Campbell said. “How it’s in the SEC and you can be noticed, and (A&M coach) Jimbo (Fisher) has coached players that are like 5-7 and I feel like he can coach me where I need to get to to be on the next level for me.”

Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell stiff arms Timpson’s Dacorian Johnson during the Class 2A, Division I semifinal against Timpson on Thursday night at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Lifting hardware

The next step for Campbell and his teammates is returning to Arlington and AT&T Stadium to finish what they could not last season, and that is win a state championship. The Bobcats fell short to Hawley in the Class 2A Division I title game last December, and that loss has been a motivating factor for the team entering the season.

And Campbell is going to do all he can to make sure the Bobcats will be hoisting hardware in mid-December.

“Winning state as a team, we missed … one game short,” Campbell said. “But (we) just want to bounce back this year and get the win.”

