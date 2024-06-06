Speedy in-state wide receiver Jeremiah Hoffman back in Boulder for visit

For at least the third time since head coach Deion Sanders was hired, the Colorado Buffaloes are hosting speedy in-state wide receiver Jeremiah Hoffman on a recruiting visit.

The class of 2025 prospect from Severance High School was in Boulder for last year’s spring game before returning for the Buffs’ home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in September. On Wednesday, Hoffman tweeted that he’ll be back at CU on Thursday.

247Sports tabs Hoffman as a three-star prospect and the ninth-ranked player in the Centennial State’s 2025 recruiting class.

Hoffman’s speed stands out the most when examining his recruiting profile. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, he recently ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at a Syracuse football camp.

Hoffman finished his junior season at Severance with 943 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He recorded at least 120 receiving yards in four games as well.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire