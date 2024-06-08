Speedy in-state recruit commits to South Carolina football for 2025 class

Just eight days after impressing the South Carolina coaches at a camp and earning an offer, Jaquel Holman has committed to the Gamecocks.

He announced his decision Saturday via X (Twitter), saying: “I want to thank all the colleges and coaches that recruited me. The decision was not easy, as all of the programs that offered me are great. After a lot of thought and talks with my parents, I am happy to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina!! #GoCocks”

He’s the eighth commitment for the 2025 class.

Holman, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound three-star athlete from Blackville-Hilda High School, was largely being recruited as a defensive player for South Carolina. At the Shane Beamer Football Camp last week, Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White worked out Holman, doing a bunch of footwork and backpedaling drills.

The Gamecocks, Holman said, believe he could possibly stay at linebacker if he jumps up to 225 or 230 pounds, but could also move to safety if he settles around 210. There’s also a chance, he noted, they’ll let him try out running back. (He had 26 touchdowns and averaged over 10 yards a carry as a junior.)

The Gamecocks’ interest in Holman increased about a month ago, after Holman won the S.C. High School League’s 1A championship in the 100m (10.81), 200m (21.98) and 4x100 (41.90). At the USC camp last week, Holman confirmed his speed, clocking a 4.43-second 40-yard dash that impressed the South Carolina coaches.

For Holman, who was also offered by Pittsburgh, being a Gamecock has always been the dream.

“(My family are) Carolina fans but they’re not gonna push me in one direction,” Holman told The State last week. “I know they’d love to see me go to Carolina because I grew up watching Carolina.”

