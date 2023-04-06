Speedy Michigan cornerback to visit the Commanders

Judging by their NFL combine and top 30 draft visits, the Washington Commanders are looking hard at some of the top cornerbacks and offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. visited Ashburn Monday, and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner is scheduled to visit the Commanders sometime this week. It’s unknown if the visit has already happened, but it’s the latest early-round defensive back Washington has shown an interest in.

Michigan @UMichFootball cornerback D.J. Turner, the fastest player at the #NFLCombine with a 4.26 time in the 40-yard dash, has a visit with the #Commanders, per a league source @KPRC2 Turner (38 1/2 inch vertical leap, 10-11 broad jump) has three combined interceptions 2021-2022 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2023

Turner was a two-year starter for the Wolverines, twice earning All-Big Ten honors. However, the NFL combine was where the 5-foot-11, 178-pound Turner shined. Turner was the fastest player at the 2023 combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds.

This, of course, led many NFL evaluators to turn back to Turner’s college film to see if that speed was evident on tape. For the most part, it was, but Turner is a bit on the smaller side, which could impact how high he is selected.

Turner could land in the first round, but he will not last past the second round.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire