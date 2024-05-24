A Speedway resident asked Mario Andretti to stop by the home. He did but the fan was gone.

A longtime Speedway resident received a surprise from Mario Andretti when the 1969 Indy 500 winner showed up at his doorstep.

Except the fan, Pat Bremer, wasn't there to greet the racing legend. Instead, Andretti signed Bremer's wing and wheel model, which is the logo for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The greatest 36 seconds of our 22 years in Speedway…even though I was at the store! I’m laughing now, but not so much earlier when I missed him! @IMS @MarioAndretti @AndrettiIndy #indy500 pic.twitter.com/3nz7KBNSqy — Pat B (@roadmaven) May 23, 2024

"The greatest 36 seconds of our 22 years in Speedway…even though I was at the store! I’m laughing now, but not so much earlier when I missed him!" Bremer tweeted.

On Tuesday, Bremer posted on X that the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 would be his final one as a resident of Speedway after 22 years of living in the racing capital of the world. Bremer also sent a tweet to Andretti, asking him to stop by to sign the wing and wheel.

Two days later, Andretti showed up but Bremer was at the store.

"I stopped by your house this afternoon and signed it on the left tip of the wing," Andretti wrote on X. "Rang the doorbell and nobody answered, although the garage door was open so I think you were home. I saw the wing on the front so signed it. Have a fun weekend."

Bremer replied saying he was gone and that his wife was home, but the doorbell was off.

Andretti also said he would be signing autographs on Saturday as part of Legends Day at IMS in case Bremer wanted to stop by.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mario Andretti stopped by Speedway resident's home before Indy 500