Speedster wideout puts Michigan football in top five

Two years ago, Michigan football went into Idaho and nabbed an under-the-radar player that the top programs wanted. Can history possibly repeat itself?

That’s the hope inside Schembechler Hall.

The Wolverines have been in hot pursuit of 2024 Burley (Idaho) Senior four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair. Much like Colston Loveland, the aforementioned insinuated, Bair is well-thought-of and has some high-profile offers to show for it. Rated the No. 40 prospect in the country by 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver runs a reported 10.18 100-meter dash (for reference, former signee Xavier Worthy, who flipped to Texas, ran a 10.55).

On Sunday night, he released his top five, which included Michigan football, Oregon, Boise State, Nebraska, and TCU.

Michigan was the second-earliest offer of his top five, coming in June 2022. Only Oregon was earlier, by one month. 247Sports evaluates him as a Power Five starter:

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bair possesses excellent on-field context along with a layered athletic profile, which includes scorching 100-meter and 200-meter times with excellent jumping numbers. Bair also gained reps in the return game. His athleticism and experience certainly fit at receiver, but he also possesses immense upside as a defensive projection as well.

There are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Bair as of yet. He also holds offers from Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, and Wisconsin, among others.

