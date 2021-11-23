Speed to Week 12 waivers for MVS, Boston Scott

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Welcome to the Week 12 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. With the fantasy playoffs fast approaching and, in some leagues, underway, it’s now or never to sever ties with any and all bench fodder and pivot to high-upside backups and potential injury 'winners' at the tail end of your roster. We’ll also set our sights on viable one-week starters and options for the stretch run while discussing this week’s minefield of injuries in-depth.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Mike Davis, Chase Edmonds, Derrick Henry

WR: Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Tyler Boyd

TE: -

Buffalo’s backfield touches have been divvied between Devin Singletary (14), Matt Breida (12), and Zack Moss (10) in their last two games, which has made none usable for fantasy as long as Breida remains active...Mike Davis handled a season-low three carries in a game Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was inactive for...The Cardinals moved Chase Edmonds (ankle) to injured reserve before their bye, sidelining him until Week 14 at the earliest. His immediate availability in attempting to return from a high-ankle sprain at that time would then cause start/sit headaches in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Feel free to keep him stashed if he wasn’t in your starting lineup to begin with...Only one reporter in the entire nation irresponsibly stated that Derrick Henry (foot surgery) will return in “6-10 weeks.” The Big Dog is expected to miss the rest of the year...The WR75 in fantasy points per game, Julio Jones (hamstring, IR) remains sidelined until Week 14 since Tennessee’s bye week falls the week prior. I would flat out drop Jones for any of the prioritized receivers listed below...Allen Robinson has not eclipsed 70 receiving yards in 11 consecutive games, scoring a single touchdown in that span dating back to last year. Reminder that he turned a team-high 11 targets from Andy Dalton into 35 yards in the former’s only full start this year.

Overall Top 5

1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2. Sterling Shepard

3. Jamison Crowder

4. Boston Scott

5. Ty Johnson



High-Stakes Top 5

1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2. Boston Scott

3. Ty Johnson

4. DeSean Jackson

5. David Johnson

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, 20-player rosters, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 12. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Alexander Mattison

2. D’Ernest Johnson

3. Khalil Herbert

4. Sony Michel

5. Carlos Hyde

6. Samaje Perine

7. Ronald Jones

8. Godwin Igwebuike

9. Chuba Hubbard

10. Tony Jones

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 12. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

Cam Newton rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 QB add if available.

Matt Ryan rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 QB add if available.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

2. Andy Dalton

3. Taylor Heinicke

4. Joe Flacco

Running Backs

1. Boston Scott

2. Ty Johnson

3. David Johnson

4. DeeJay Dallas

5. Latavius Murray

Wide Receivers

Elijah Moore rostered in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 WR add if available.

Van Jefferson rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 WR add if available.

1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2. Sterling Shepard

3. Jamison Crowder

4. Cedrick Wilson

5. Laviska Shenault

6. DeSean Jackson

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 TE add if available.

1. Dan Arnold

2. Tyler Conklin

3. Gerald Everett

4. Washington TE

Defense/Special Teams

1. Chicago Bears

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Washington Football Team

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. Detroit Lions

Kickers

-

