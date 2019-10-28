Need for speed? Usain Bolt wants to play for Tom Brady, Patriots

The New England Patriots are always looking for offensive weapons for Tom Brady.

And one of the fastest humans ever wants them to think outside the box.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, now retired after winning eight Olympic gold medals, admitted he's open to a second career as an NFL wide receiver -- specifically with either the Green Bay Packers or Patriots.

"If the Patriots or Aaron Rodgers call me," Bolt told TMZ Sports when asked what it would take for him to consider playing in the NFL. "If they call me, I'm ready!"

On the possibility of winning a Super Bowl with Brady and the Patriots, Bolt added, "They're stacking up rings every year, man."

This isn't the first time Bolt has drummed up hype about playing in the NFL; he showed up at this year's NFL Scouting Combine and casually tied the record for fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.22 seconds.

It's also interesting he mentions the Patriots, who already have churned through Demaryius Thomas, Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon this season and are hoping Mohamed Sanu can address their glaring need at wide receiver.

Bolt turned 33 in August, though, and the chances of him playing at football's highest level with zero prior experience are extremely low.

But in case those extremely low chances ever increase, we'll just leave this here:

Usain Bolt: 6-foot-5, 207 pounds

Randy Moss: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds



