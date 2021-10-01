Speed, strength of Raiders pose threat for Chargers

The Chargers will be facing an undefeated Raiders team in a Monday night division matchup. Las Vegas poses a threat, looking much sharper now than previous seasons.

The speed and strength of Vegas are two aspects the Bolts must try to restrain this weekend.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is performing with unexpected versatility. He utilized a number of offensive weapons with all six of his touchdowns being caught by different receivers through the first three weeks.



Vegas is putting up some striking statistics with Carr leading the league in passing yards with a total of 1,203 as well as being the only team to have four receivers with more than 200 yards.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill gave his thoughts on the Raiders passing game: “They’re playing fast, they’re playing at a high level.”

“They’re built extremely well on offense because they have a complete offense,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “They’re very well-coached. They’re a very complete offense, and that’s where they’re the same as Kansas City. They’re dangerous on every down.”

On the other side of the ball, former defensive coordinator for the Bolts, Gus Bradley, will be guiding Vegas in an effort to limit the effectiveness of Los Angeles’ offense.

The Raiders defense currently ranks 10th in expected points added per play (-0.02) and sixth in opposing pass yards per attempt (6.2).

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said the team is preparing for some different looks from Bradley, but he expects him to stick with what he knows. “They’re not trying to out-trick you. They’re trying to out-execute you.”

The Raiders have some familiar faces on the team with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and linebacker Denzel Perryman, both of whom are starting and are playing great football.

Perryman played six seasons with the Bolts but did not re-sign. Hayward was released by the Chargers during the offseason after his fifth season.

Up to this point, Bradley’s unit has fared well against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins, and he will now look to extinguish a red-hot Chargers QB Justin Herbert.