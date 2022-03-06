Speed racer Jahan Dotson would bring unique element to Cowboys offense

In his time at Penn State, deep threat Jahan Dotson has amassed 2,757 yards receiving and 25 touchdowns. Running a speedy 4.43 at the 2022 scouting combine, Dotson has quite the contested catch ability. The Dallas Cowboys have lacked a true speedster for their offense for quite some time, this despite being on the receiving end of explosive performers such as Desean Jackson who possess true elite speed.

What if the Cowboys wanted to add a true threat to their offense this offseason? But Dotson isn’t just a speed threat like many many other flashpoints coming out of college. He is a savvy route runner who can go up and make tough contested catches away from his frame. Would he fit in Dallas? Here’s what the tape reveals.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 5-foot-10

Listed Wegiht: 186 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Jahan Dotson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 5.94 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1038 out of 2557 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Q1kosQTt8c #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/tfKsde5cGk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Stats (2021): 91 receptions, 1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 6 carries, 18 yards, 1 touchdown

Passing Stats (2021): 2 attempts, 2 completions, 43 yards

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Ohio State (2020), Wisconsin (2021), Auburn (2021), Ohio State (2021)

Best Game: Ohio State (2020)

Worst Game: Auburn (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Able to deaccelerate quickly and sink his hips going into breaks. Fantastic spatial awareness when near the sideline. Adapt at extending routes when the play breaks down. Finds soft spots vs zone and sits in them.

Blocking: His small frame doesn’t do him any favors in this department, but he doesn’t seem overly interested in putting forth a good effort either. Is just an extra body, won’t have any impact here.

Contested Catch Ability: You would think his frame limits him here, but you would be wrong. Dotson is capable of making tough catches over the middle where he needs to instantly bring in the ball and tuck it away to brace for a big hit. He can go up, high point the football with two hands, even saw him highpoint a football and make a ridiculous one-handed grab. Not overly concerned about Dotson’s contested catch ability.

Beating Press: Doesn’t display a wide range of releases, but hasn’t needed him yet in college. Able to beat press with hand fighting and his speed. Don’t see him get pressed too often due to his long speed.

Long Speed: Projected to run low 4.3’s, long speed is no concern for Dotson.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Gains adequate separation with his route running. Able to deaccelerate very quickly, sink his hips and make a cut to gain separation.

Ball Skills: Extends his hands to make catches away from his frame. Reliable, sure hands don’t see many drops from him.

YAC Ability: Has the long speed paired with the elusiveness to take any touch he has the distance for a TD. Will routinely make a couple of people miss in the open field. His elusiveness paired with his top speed make for one deadly weapon.

Ball Tracking: Great at tracking balls over the should or thrown away from his frame. Won’t go up and make many contested catches, but he is very good at locating the ball in flight.

Versatility: Have seen him line up in the slot, at outside receiver, take reverses; even saw him lined up at wildcat QB. Versatility isn’t much of a concern for Dotson.

Strengths:

Long speed is his biggest strength, can burn past most players with ease. To make the speed even more deadly he has fantastic contested catch ability and he is a good route runner. He is able to go up and high point the football, bring it in with one hand or two; he deaccelerates going into breaks and finds soft spots vs zone coverage. He is a threat to score anytime the ball is in his hands and is great at tracking the ball in flight.

Weaknesses:

The big glaring weakness to Dotson’s game is his run blocking. He is very little more than just an extra body on the field. He doesn’t seem very interested in putting forth a ton of effort in this department, and it shows as he is routinely pushed out of the way by defenders. He didn’t display a wide range of releases either, but I’m sure he will have no problem adding more to his toolbox once he gets to the pros.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson would give Dallas a deep speed threat they haven’t had in ages. They have a deep threat at the moment in Michael Gallup, and while the team is looking to re-sign the free agent, he is more of a contested catch type of deep threat. With the potential of losing Gallup and veteran Amari Cooper, the Cowboys could be forced to take another receiver fairly early in the draft. Assuming Gallup leaves Dotson would give QB Dak Prescott, a deep threat who can win with speed and win in contested catch scenarios.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 13.5 Beating Press (10) 8 Blocking (5) 1.5 YAC Ability (10) 9.5 Contested Catch Ability (10) 8.75 Ball Tracking (10) 9.4 Separation (10) 8.5 Long Speed (10) 9.75 Ball Skills (10) 9.5 Versatility (10) 9

Final Grade:

87.4, 1st round player

