Speed, power are strengths of Seahawks rookie linebacker Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks added some pass rush potential to the roster over the weekend when they selected Auburn linebacker Derik Hall in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Both general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have been adamant about strengthening the defense ahead of the start of the season and drafting Hall is a step in the right direction.

“He’s stout, he’s a penetrator, he really gets off, and he’s really fast,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the Hall pick. “Again, we add another fast guy to play on the edge that will show up in particular, if you have seen the highlight of his pass rush and how he digs into guys. Speed and power are really his strength, and he pursues the ball really well, he chases it.

“Probably why that happens and why you get those numbers is because of the motor that he brings.”

“He’s really a constant, he plays with great energy, and he played a ton of plays. I think he played 80–something percent of the time last year, so he’s a tough-minded kid as well,” Carroll continued. “He has to really be a help for us on (special) teams because he fits right into all of the core areas.

“He will be a big guy for us in all of that stuff.”

