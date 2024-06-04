Speed and power: Marcus Thuram's season

He won the Scudetto in his first season in Nerazzurri colours, immediately making Inter history. Simply unstoppable with his accelerations and speed, Marcus Thuram proved to be one of the best new arrivals in Serie A last season. He became the second Inter player since 2004/05 to score more than ten goals (13) and provide more than five assists (seven) in his first Serie A campaign with the Club, following in the footsteps of Samuel Eto'o.

He wasted no time in making his mark: he scored his first Inter goal with a header in the Nerazzurri's 4-0 victory over Fiorentina on matchday three. In the team's next game, he scored one of the goals of the season in the resounding 5-1 derby victory over AC Milan. A wonderful right-footed strike that flew into the top corner and gave the goalkeeper absolutely no chance. In doing so, he truly entered into the hearts of all Nerazzurri fans. His runs and the constant threat he posed were crucial for Inter, who had an indispensable figure they could rely on.

He made 35 league appearances (48 in all competitions) and scored 13 goals (15 in all competitions). A man for the big occasions, Tikus often took centre stage against teams challenging in the top half of the table. Indeed, he bagged home and away against Roma, provided an assist against Juventus in Turin and also helped bring about Gatti's own goal at San Siro in the return fixture against the Bianconeri. Furthermore, he found the net against both Napoli and Lazio on the road. And then, of course, there were his strikes against AC Milan in the derby: in addition to his extraordinary finish in the teams' first meeting of the season, he also bagged in the Nerazzurri's 2-1 victory over the Rossoneri in April, a result that sealed the Scudetto title for Simone Inzaghi's men.