Speed merchant Louis Rees-Zammit left disappointed with sprint time in NFL trials

Louis Rees-Zammit admitted he was disappointed with his sprint time after completing his workout in front of NFL scouts in Florida as the former Gloucester and Wales wing attempts to earn a roster spot on a gridiron team ahead of next season.

It was perhaps a surprising reaction from a player who was renowned as one of the fastest players in rugby union

The 23-year-old has been part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway for the last 10 weeks since announcing his decision to quit rugby and try to make it in the NFL, and was taking part in a specially-organised combine for scouts to assess the IPP players.

In the 40-yard dash, the most high-profile of the combine events, Rees-Zammit recorded an unofficial time of 4.44 on his second attempt. He told reporters afterwards that his time was not as fast as he had hoped, having run as low as 4.2 and 4.3 seconds before the combine.

In a recent interview with Telegraph Sport, Rees-Zammit name-checked Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey as dual-threat players playing as hybrid wide receivers and running backs who he hoped to emulate in the NFL. Both Samuel and McCaffrey ran 4.48 at their respective pro days before they were drafted. Christian Wade, the former Buffalo Bills running back who returned to rugby and is now with Racing 92, recorded a 4.53 time during his 40-yard dash.

Rees-Zammit also ran routes, impressed with his footwork, and competed in broad and vertical jump drills but looked disappointed with his performance in the broad jump, recording 9ft 7in.

Following the IPP Combine, Rees-Zammit will be eligible to be selected on an NFL practice squad - the reserve squad below each NFL roster - as an additional 17th player given his international designation. NFL rosters begin each summer with up to 90 players during pre-season, and finish with 53 players by the start of each season. Spending a year on the practice squad, from which players can be called up to the main roster, would help Rees-Zammit continue to develop his understanding of the sport following his 10-week crash course with the IPP. Players who have come through the pathway to make it in the NFL include Jordan Mailata, the Australia offensive tackle who has become one of the players in his position in the NFL since switching from rugby league.

His shock departure from rugby union was inspired by Rees-Zammit’s father, John, playing American Football growing up in the 1980s. “It was quite tough back then. Unless you had money and you were able to fly out to America and go to college there. He wasn’t able to do that so to kind of continue his legacy, allow him to say his son is in the NFL, would be a dream come true for me,” Rees-Zammit previously told Telegraph Sport.

Also working out at the IPP combine was Harry Mallinder, the former Northampton Saints back who is trying to make the NFL as a punter. Mallinder also worked out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, impressing NFL scouts with his size at 6ft 5in and 17 stone.

