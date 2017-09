Speed of the essence: 10 NFL games under 3 hours in Week 1

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, New York Giants' Aldrick Rosas (2) kicks a field goal as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas. Brad Wing (9) holds at bottom left. Making his NFL debut wasn't the only exciting thing that happened to Rosas this past weekend. Hours before the Sunday night game in Dallas, Rosas' girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, gave birth to their first child in California. He watched the birth on his phone at 4:15 a.m. CDT after a four-hour labor. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

The NFL took steps to eliminate dead time in games and, as an offshoot, to shorten the length of them. Judging by Week 1, it's working.

Ten of the 15 games were played in under three hours, a first since 2009. And, as NFL communications vice president Joe Lockhart points out, the 3:24 for the Chiefs-Patriots match came in a ''compelling game.''

''We've made a concerted effort to take out dead time and reduce the commercials,'' Lockhart adds. ''Research had told us our fans were willing and open to the breaks being slightly longer if they were less frequent.''

Lockhart notes that viewers seemed satisfied with the double box the networks used at times when there was a replay review.

''We got good feedback on the double box with the official looking at replay while in commercial break,'' he says. ''The reviews tend to lend themselves to that; one of the changes we made was we would tend to wait until we came out of a commercial break for the official to announce whether a play was upheld or overturned. This year, we're not necessarily waiting and the networks know that. One option for them is to go to the double box so at least the fans know there is a ruling coming.''

At least one coach, Tennessee's Mike Mularkey, mentions it can be challenging for the team to get acclimated to a quicker-paced game.

''I think the preseason helped us kind of get a feel for how the pace was,'' Mularkey says. ''We're getting advanced notice of when there's a TV timeout, when there's not, when the clock is starting. There's much more information being passed along to us on the sidelines that allows us to get our guys ready to go.

''But the players have been the ones that have adapted probably the most. They understand - and again, I talked to them even (last) Saturday night about excessive celebrating. That can play a big part into affecting a special teams play right after a score. They've been talked to enough about it, I feel good about our guys and the tempo we go at.''

---

BEHIND THE SHIELD: In a combined 65 years as two of Al Davis' most trusted personnel executives, Jon Kingdon and Bruce Kebric were privy to almost all the major player moves for the Raiders during Davis' final three decades as owner of the team.

The two have teamed with former Raiders beat writer Steve Corkran on a revealing look at Davis' Raiders in a new book titled ''Al Davis: Behind the Raiders Shield.''

The book shares details of how the Raiders ended up with Todd Marinovich and Nick Bell instead of Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Aeneas Williams in the 1991 draft; talks about the decision to draft JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007; and explains how Davis made both good and bad decisions during the end of his Hall of Fame career.

---

CHARACTER PLAYBOOK: The NFL's ''Character Playbook'' initiative has reached 88,000 students nationwide in its first year. Building off this success, the program for middle school students in just under 30 states will expand to 360 more schools and introduce a new virtual classroom experience called ''Character Playbook LIVE.''

These interactive events, hosted by NFL teams and United Ways beginning this week, are designed to engage more students in the conversation of why character matters. NFL players will host live events with their local United Way.

''We are pleased with the positive strides 'Character Playbook' has made on students' understanding of these critical topics and look forward to expanding its impact,'' NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says. '''Character Playbook' is a program for all students, athletes and non-athletes alike, and addresses values we prioritize as a league.''

During the program's first year, approximately 1,300 teachers helped students complete more than 170,000 hours of learning in social-emotional topics. Data show that by the end of the program's first year, 74 percent of students were more likely to believe they deserve to be treated with respect, and 70 percent raised their expectations about how to treat others, while 69 percent said the program helped them identify actions they can take to treat people with respect.

''I was extremely fortunate because I had two parents who, from an early age, instilled in me the importance not only of education, but also strong values and high character,'' says Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. ''The more exposure I've had to successful and high-achieving people in all walks of life, I've found that those traits are consistent among them.

