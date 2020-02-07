The confetti raining down on the Kansas City Chiefs signaled the beginning of another NFL offseason and this one could be more exciting than any in recent memory. A stacked incoming rookie class combined with multiple headliner names entering free agency are sure to shake up the league. Until free agency (37 days) and the NFL Draft (75 days) arrive, we are in the midst of speculation season, a time when local beat writers begin to make their best educated guess about the future of teams and players.

Super Bowl champion WR Sammy Watkins has been the subject of speculation for weeks now. Due $14 million in 2020 and coming off a disappointing season, the widespread expectation is that the Chiefs would move on from Watkins. While an NFL media report suggests the team wants to keep Watkins moving forward, it likely won’t be under his current contract. Watkins threw a wrench into things when he suggested he might not even play in 2020 and just needs “some downtime.”

QB Cam Newton had a frustrating year, missing most of the season with a foot injury and his future with the Panthers is now seriously in doubt. Rather than paying their long-time quarterback over $19 million in 2020, the team and new HC Matt Rhule could choose to cut Newton and begin a new era. Panthers beat writer Jordan Rodrigue recently called the idea of Newton being cut at 50/50. When pressed about Newton’s future with the team, GM Marty Hurney “refused to answer” questions.

Colts RB Marlon Mack is a common target of speculation as fantasy players and draftniks are seemingly always trying to replace the Colts' current starter. Indy might not be in agreement with that though as the team is reportedly working on a contract extension for Mack, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Another ball carrier who fantasy players are ready to move on from is Rams RB Todd Gurley. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport recently reported, “all options are on the table” when it comes to how the team will proceed with their former All-Pro back. Gurley could be cut or traded, despite the contract that is currently set to make him the league’s top-paid back in 2020.

Greg Olsen doesn’t need reporters speculating about him. He’s taking care of that himself. As expected, the veteran tight end was released soon after the Super Bowl and has already made the rounds, visiting with the Bills, Redskins and Seahawks. Olsen has also suggested he would be interested in returning to the team that drafted him, the Bears. Olsen has standing media job offers but these visits show he wants to keep playing.

Along with free agency and the draft, many players ultimately find themselves on the move after being pegged as cap casualties or simply being traded. A pair of top defensive backs are already being rumored to be available in the coming weeks. The Lions are working on a contract extension with CB Darius Slay, but an ESPN report suggests Slay could be on the trade block. Meanwhile, multiple reports named Ravens CB Brandon Carr as a player who could be cut in a money-saving move.

Quick Hits

Veteran DE Terrell Suggs is undecided about his playing future. … The Falcons announced they would not re-sign DE Vic Beasley, who is set to enter free agency. Beasley will have his share of suitors this offseason. … Dolphins WR Preston Williams (ACL) is expected to be ready for Week One. … The Rams got good news this week as veteran LT Andrew Whitworth is now expected to play in 2020 after considering retirement. … The Panthers re-signed backup RB Reggie Bonnafon to a one-year deal. … Oakland signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year, $7 million contract. … The Ravens re-signed OT Andre Smith to a one-year deal. … Veteran DB Eric Weddle announced his retirement.

Coaching News

The Browns hired Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator. Woods has served as the passing-game coordinator and DB coach for NFC champion San Francisco. … The Colts hired former Eagles OC Mike Groh as their new WR coach. … Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis was hired by Arizona State as a co-defensive coordinator. … The Eagles will not hire an offensive coordinator, instead using passing and running game specialists, along with HC Doug Pederson. The Eagles also added former Denver OC Rich Scangarello as a senior offensive assistant. … Arizona hired former Raiders assistant Brentson Buckner as their new DL coach. … Oakland replaced Buckner with veteran coach Rod Marinelli. … The Falcons named Ben Steele as their TE coach. … The Eagles hired Aaron Moorehead as their WR coach. … The Titans will not hire a defensive coordinator.