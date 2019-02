Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into the NFL scouting combine and NFL draft will be about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Not how well he throws, how he interviews or how fast he is. But how big the Heisman winner is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Murray was listed at 5-foot-10, 192 pounds in college, but many people believe that he was not nearly that tall or big. His college measurements have fueled all sorts of speculation about how he will measure in the combine, which begins on Tuesday and runs through March 4.

The latest speculation comes from NBC Sports’ Peter King, who reported in his latest column that Murray has added some serious weight:

The new Mike Mayock at NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah—talk about big shoes to fill—told me over the weekend that he heard Murray has bulked up to 203 pounds from his OU playing weight of 190. And calling around over the weekend, I heard it was 206.

It should be noted that this report does not have have the strongest sourcing, and the difference between 203 and 206 pounds could amount to a large meal. But it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on since it will surely be the biggest story of the combine.

Kyler Murray reportedly is bulking up ahead of the NFL scouting combine. (Getty Images)

How big of a factor will his weight be?

Murray lit up college football with 4,361 yards passing on a 69.0 percent completion rate with another 1,001 yards on the ground, but there hasn’t quite been another quarterback his size before.

The two players Murray is most often compared to are Michael Vick and Russell Wilson, although both are noticeably bigger than Murray. Vick measured in at 6-foot, 210 pounds at the 2001 combine and eventually got up to 215 pounds, while Wilson is a sturdier 5-foot-11, 215 pounds.

Story continues

Last NFL season, only three quarterbacks measured in at under 210 pounds. But again, they are all much bigger than Murray. Drew Brees (6-foot, 209 pounds) is the closest comparison to Murray, while Kirk Cousins (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) and Ryan Tannehill (6-foot-4, 207 pounds) are about a half foot taller than him.

Of course, it remains to be seen how much of an impact Murray’s lack of size will have on his game. He is leaving his commitment to the Oakland Athletics because teams see him as a first-round talent, and teams are more willing than ever to try nontraditional quarterbacks from spread offenses.

More from Yahoo Sports: