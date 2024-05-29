Speculation continues to follow Bronny James leading into NBA draft

The Utah Jazz are interested in Bronny James, according to some behind-the-scenes leaks one month before the NBA draft. Insiders say the Jazz could potentially pick the USC basketball freshman, who is the son of four-time NBA champion and 20-time All-Star LeBron James.

Can Danny Anige, Dwyane Wade, Ryan Smith, and the Utah front office actually land Bronny and lure LeBron James to Salt Lake City?

Said one NBA scout to Yahoo Sports: “It’s clear he (Bronny) understands the NBA game. He still has a long way to go, but the college game is vastly different from the NBA, and he has a skillset that translates.”

As a result, per Yahoo Sports, there are a few teams that are legitimately interested in drafting Bronny this summer, including the Utah Jazz.

Sources told Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek that the Jazz have expressed the desire to bring in Bronny for an individual workout and “could be interested in (selecting) him with the 32nd pick.”

“The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing in Bronny with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the Jazz,” Peek writes.

Other teams reportedly taking a look Bronny include the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

